X-Men: Dark Phoenix IMAX, Real 3D Posters Revealed

In celebration of X-Men Day, IMAX has announced that it will hold showings of Dark Phoenix on June 6th with showtimes beginning at 6 p.m. Fans who attend the screening will receive a commemorative Dark Phoenix gold keychain.

The IMAX release of Dark Phoenix will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality The IMAX Experience with IMAX DMR (Digital Re-mastering) technology. Tickets for Dark Phoenix, both in IMAX and standard screenings, are on sale now. To commemorate the announcement, IMAX has released a new Dark Phoenix poster. You can take a look at the new poster, along with a Real 3D poster, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Dark Phoenix, “The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she’s hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now band together to save her soul and battle aliens that want to use Grey’s new abilities to rule the galaxy.”

Dark Phoenix is written and directed by Simon Kinberg and stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.

In a previous interview, Turner acknowledged the pressure to get this version of “The Dark Phoenix Saga” right. “Yes a lot of pressure,” she said. “I knew Simon [Kinberg, writer and director] was taking me out to lunch and he sits me down and tells me it’s Dark Phoenix and I’m like ‘f*****k.” I know it’s one of the most loved stories of the X-Men universe and for Simon to trust me enough with this responsibility is a big honor. And I want to do the fans of the original story justice, and of course, there’s a lot of pressure especially having been done before. Simon would tell you that it was a B-plot of the movie and he felt it had to be the main plot of the movie.”

Are you excited about Dark Phoenix? Let us know in the comments. Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on June 7th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!