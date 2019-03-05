‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ International Trailer Officially Released

Fans got even more new footage to gawk out thanks to a leaded X-Men Dark Phoenix trailer, and now that international trailer has been officially released by 20th Century Fox.

The new trailer pretty much has a whole new beginning than the previous trailer, going into Jean’s past with Xavier, including their first meeting after a car crash. “Well, how does this sound? If you break something, I can fix it.” He then tells her about the school for Mutants just like Jean, and we see more footage during this of the present-day X-Men heading off into space.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We then see the X-Men heading out to a stranded ship, with Nightcrawler teleporting him and Jean Grey inside. Nightcrawler then teleports back into the ship with an Astronaut, but no Jean. Cyclops asks where she is and Nightcrawler seems panicked, saying “I’m sorry” and pointing towards the ship.

It’s there that we first see the fiery strands of the Phoenix Force enter the ship and merges with Jean Grey. She screams and ends up floating in space as the fire burns her, but survives without a scratch. We then see the X-Men land back on Earth to a hero’s welcome but the X-Men are concerned, and a scan by Cerebro reveals she’s changing, but they don’t know yet into what.

The rest of the trailer blends into what we’ve seen before, and you can check out the whole thing in the video above. You can check out the official description below.

“In DARK PHOENIX, the X-MEN face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.”

Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!