X-Men: ‘Dark Phoenix’ Gets an Animated Trailer

In September, 20th Century Fox released the first trailer for Dark Phoenix. Now a fan has taken that trailer and recreated it using footage from X-Men: The Animated Series.

The trailer, which can be seen above, was created by YouTuber Darth Blender. It uses the audio from the Dark Phoenix trailer with visuals from X-Men: The Animated Series.

Blender did need to use Emma Frost as the visual representation for Jessica Chastain’s mysterious alien character since that character is a new blend of several characters from “The Dark Phoenix Saga.”

Dark Phoenix is an adaptation of “The Dark Phoenix Saga,” which to this day stands out to many as the greatest, most memorable X-Men story of all time. X-Men: The Animated adapted the story into animated television over the course of four episodes, which were preceded by a five-episode “Phoenix Saga.”

Since X-Men: The Animated Series was a gateway into comics for many fans, this would have been their first exposure to “The Dark Phoenix Saga.” To this day many are impressed by the cartoon’s handling of such a sprawling and complex story.

The Animated Series‘ adaptation breaks with the original story in one key way. In the comics, the X-Men are forced to participate in a trial by combat against the Shi’ar Imperial Guard for Jean Grey’s life. Jean, feeling the Dark Phoenix returning, sacrifices herself to spare the universe.

In the animated version of the story, the X-Men are able to save Jean and the universe by telepathically linking with her and communicating with the Dark Phoenix, convincing the entity to leave by her own volition. Some fans prefer this ending to the original, which they feel unfairly punished Jean for something out of her control (and which required a complicated retcon to undo down the line).

In addition to the trailer, new Dark Phoenix footage was shown at New York Comic Con over the weekend. The footage showed the X-Men on a rescue mission into space.

According to director Simon Kinberg, this all part of the X-Men’s new status in the world.

“The X-Men are known to the world, they’re actually superheroes,” Kinberg said at a panel at New York Comic Con. “We see them on a mission and we see what starts to create the fracture in Jean. It’s got big action. It’s also got the action, the drama in it.”

Dark Phoenix opens June 7, 2019.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include the PG-13 re-release of Deadpool 2 on December 21st, The New Mutants on August 2, 2019, and Gambit in March 2020.