X-Men: From the Ashes: Marvel Confirms New X-Men Comics for Franchise Relaunch

Straight from South by Southwest, Marvel Comics have pulled back the curtain on X-Men: From the Ashes, the new line-wide relaunch of the series that will begin this summer. Picking up from the end of the Krakoan Age, X-Men: From the Ashes will be centered around three flagship comics including: X-Men by Jed Mackay and Ryan Stegman; Uncanny X-Men by Gail Simone and David Marquez; and Exceptional X-Men by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero. In their announcement Marvel has confirmed that "each series will offer different explorations of the mutant mythos as they take Marvel's Merry Mutants into bold and untrodden territory."

"The X-Men are fractured in the aftermath of the end of Krakoa, scattered across the globe without a central base of operation," Marvel Comics VP Executive Editor Tom Brevoort said in a statement. "What that means in practice is that all three titles carrying the name X-MEN are core X-MEN series-they all center around one of the major aspects of what the team has been about at different points. This is very much by design. We want to field a wide assortment of X-titles with different styles and tones and approaches, an X-MEN book for virtually any taste."

In Marvel's press release, the publisher touts that these three new comics that will anchor the X-Men line "will approach the X-Men's vital mission with distinct and relevant perspectives while remaining faithful to the storytelling power of the mutant metaphor!" Check out the full solicitations and cover art for the new titles below!

X-MEN #1

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Ryan Stegman

ON SALE JULY 10th

KRAKOA IS NO MORE...BUT THE X-MEN FIGHT ON!

From their new base in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance! Join CYCLOPS, BEAST, MAGNETO, PSYLOCKE, KID OMEGA, TEMPER (formerly OYA), MAGIK and JUGGERNAUT as they assemble against new forces, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species. Mutant business is their business.

(Photo: MARVEL)

UNCANNY X-MEN #1

Written by Gail Simone

Art by David Marquez

ON SALE AUGUST 7th



OUTLAW HEROES ONCE AGAIN, THE X-MEN EMBARK ON A NEW MISSION!

Making themselves at home in the Big Easy, the X-Men protect a world that hates and fears them! Join ROGUE, GAMBIT, NIGHTCRAWLER, JUBILEE and WOLVERINE on explosive super hero adventures. Uncanny as ever, the X-Men are back to saving the day mutant-style!

(Photo: MARVEL)

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #1

Written by Eve L. Ewing

Art by Carmen Carnero

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4th

MUTANTKIND'S TWO GREATEST TEACHERS MOLD THE NEXT GENERATION OF X-MEN!

KATE PRYDE has returned home to Chicago following the war with ORCHIS. Having stepped away from the world of

mutantdom, she is nevertheless called back into action as she crosses paths with a trio of new young mutants, BRONZE, AXO and MELEE, who clearly need training and guidance. Unfortunately for Kate, EMMA FROST thinks so as well!

(Photo: MARVEL)

"Long-time fans of Kitty Pryde can count on the kinds of adventures you expect from her as a classic favorite, while I hope new and old readers alike will get to love this all-new team of young mutants," Ewing shared. "Kitty, the one-time kid sister figure of the X-Men, has to reckon with her own memories-good and bad-of being a child of Xavier as she navigates a role as leader and mentor for a new generation of mutants who are trying to make their way in a time of crisis. I always try to strike a chord between appealing to veteran comics fans and new readers, but since so many people fell in love with the X-Men as teens and this book is about a team of young folks, that feels especially important to me here. I hope that for some 13- or 14-year-old readers, this might be the first comic book they pick up. Working on this series has been a ton of fun already, as Carmen Carnero's art is bringing so much dynamism to these pages and the entire X-team of writers is in a flurry sharing scripts and feedback and ideas."

These three X-Men comics aren't the only ones that readers will find on shelves though as Marvel confirms "new ongoing team books, solo series, and more" will be announced in the coming days.

(Photo: MARVEL)

A new promotional image for X-Men: From the Ashes was also revealed with art by Ryan Stegman and Marte Gracia that showcases the three distinct casts from each of the books. Readers will be able to get a "special prelude" to these new titles in the page of FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: BLOOD HUNT/X-MEN #1 this May and in X-MEN #35, the 700th issue, publishing in June.