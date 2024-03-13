Marvel Teases Major X-Men Announcement

Marvel is teasing X-citing news out of SXSW 2024. The annual film and television festival held in Austin, Texas, will host a panel with Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, and writers Jed MacKay and Gail Simone, who will announce the new era of Marvel's X-Men comics launching this summer. The panel — set for Thursday, March 14, at 2:30 p.m. CT — will reveal details about X-Men: From the Ashes, which includes the milestone 700th issue of Uncanny X-Men and the soon-to-be-announced ongoing X-titles that will follow the post-Krakoan Age of mutantkind.

"Tomorrow — a new beginning," Marvel announced with a teaser image posted to Instagram. See it and Marvel's X-Men SXSW panel details below.

The SXSW website describes the panel: "Be the first to learn what's coming next for Marvel's X-Men comics this summer—when everything you know about mutantkind will change in X-Men: From the Ashes! Hear directly from some of today's most influential and groundbreaking comic book creators on how they plan to evolve the X-Men mythos and launch this new era. And in a broader conversation about the evolution of print and digital comics, join Marvel and the leaders of the revolutionary technology and digital collectibles platform VeVe to discuss how the intersection of storytelling and tech are coming together in some exciting new ways in 2024."

Marvel Comics previously unveiled solicitations for the penultimate month of the X-Men's Krakoa era, teasing final issues of X-Men, Wolverine, Cable, X-Men: Forever, Fall of the House of X, and Rise of the Powers of X. The Krakoan storyline culminates in June's X-Men #35 (legacy: Uncanny X-Men #700), a super-sized commemorative issue with an epic-length story by the writers and artists who shaped the Krakoan Age — including current X-Men writer Gerry Duggan, Kieron Gillen (Immortal X-Men, X-Men: Forever) Al Ewing (X-Men Red, Resurrection of Magneto), Lucas Werneck (Dead X-Men, Fall of the House of X), and Joshua Cassara (X-Men, X-Men: Hellfire Gala) — and new stories by Chris Claremont, Gail Simone, and artists Phil Noto (X-Men), Jerome Opena (Inferno), Stefano Caselli (X-Men Red), Leinil Francis Yu (Wolverine), Walt Simonson (X-Factor), and more.

The new age of Marvel's X-Men comics launches in July 2024.