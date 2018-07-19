Marvel Teases Major X-Men Announcement at SDCC

It looks like Marvel has big news in store for X-Men fans at San Diego Comic-Con this week.

Marvel has released a new teaser with the X-Men logo and the fall 2018 date, suggesting something big is in store.

“Find out more at the X-Men Panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday at 11:15 AM PT in Room 5AB!” Marvel wrote in its Instagram post. Take a look below.

If you’re curious, here’s the description that Marvel released for that X-Men panel:

“Editor-in-chief C. B. Cebulski, Sina Grace (Iceman), Seanan McGuire (X-Men Gold Annual), Matt Rosenberg (Astonishing X-Men), and Tom Taylor (X-Men Red) take you through the full spectrum of current X-Men madness! The Red, Blue, and Gold teams confront Atlanteans, uncertainty, and extermination, and the secrets of a new X-team are revealed! Deadpool and X-23 both rediscover their roots, and the Astonishing team faces ever stranger challenges. Plus, stay for the whole panel for an exclusive giveaway variant comic!”

The new X-Men team referenced in the panel description is presumably the team for the upcoming series X-Men Black, which was teased earlier this week with teaser art featuring Magneto.

X-Men Black will be the fourth color-themed X-Men series to be launched by Marvel since the ResurrXion relaunch of the X-Men line in 2017. The first two were X-Men Blue and X-Men Gold, so titled as a callback to the iconic Blue and Gold X-Men teams from the 1990s. X-Men Blue and X-Men Gold will both conclude with their 36th issues, with the blue team’s X-Men’s story wrapping up in the Extermination event.

The other color-coded X-Men book is X-Men Red, which launched after the resurrection of Jean Grey. The book follows Jean as she assembles a new team of X-Men to pursue her own vision of a brighter future for mutants as a nation.

Another team of X-Men is also currently featured in Astonishing X-Men, which just relaunched with the return of Havok to X-Men fold and the return of another long-missing character.

While the X-Men film rights still rest with 20th Century Fox and the studio’s acquisition by Disney is far from final, Marvel Television and Fox Television have been working together on X-Men television projects like Legion and The Gifted, both of which have their own panels at Comic-Con this year.

Could this be the tease for a new TV project? A new comics series? A complete relaunch of the X-Men line?

What do you think the teaser is about? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!