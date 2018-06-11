Marvel Releases X-Men “Post-Credits Scene”

The X-Men‘s march towards Extermination continues in a new “post-credits” scene in X-Men Red #5.

SPOILERS for X-Men Red #5 follow.

The extra page at the end of X-Men Red #5 is completely detached from the story featured in the main portion of the book, though it does feature Jean Grey’s “red” team.

The team can be seen defending their underwater base called Searebro. Seeing as they’re being overrun, Nightcrawler suggests they make a strategic retreat. Jean is distraught through, revealing that Storm, Kitty, everyone is dead. She then says its happening everywhere and lashes out.

This is the third of five prologue pages leading up to the Extermination event. The first was published in X-Men Gold #27. Set 20 years into the future, it showed Kitty Pryde giving a rousing speech to the assembled X-Men as they prepared for what would likely be their final battle.

The second was in X-Men Blue #27, which focused on the time-displaced X-Men. After hearing Kitty’s speech, the team tried to shuttle mutant children to safety, but Cyclops felt it was futile and that this all could have been avoided if they had just returned to their own time. Then a Sentinel incinerated Beast.

The costumes worn by the Red Team in this most recent teaser indicates that the scene takes place in that same time period in the future.

The final two “Countdown to Extinction” scenes will be published in Astonishing X-Men #13 and Cable #159 in July before Extermination #1 is released in August.

Writer Ed Brisson recently revealed the first details about the Extermination event.

“This series is about the Original Five—Jean, Bobby, Warren, Hank and Scott,” Brisson says. “Years ago, they were brought from the past to our present so that they could see how badly things went wrong with their older selves and, theoretically, fix it. They were only meant to be here briefly, but have stuck around for far, far too long and their presence is finally going to have some very serious consequences—not just for themselves and the X-Men, but for all of mutantkind.

“Our mandate going into this was, ‘Your back issues matter. Every single Uncanny X-Men story involving the Original Five X-Men matters. If the X-Men are here, then they’re not where they’re supposed to be, fighting those they’re supposed to fight. What happens when that past starts to unravel? What’s the butterfly effect on our present?”

Extermination #1 goes on sale August 15th.