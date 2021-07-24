X-Men: The Animated Series Wolverine Sixth-Scale Mondo Figure Returns As a Previews Exclusive

For San Diego Comic-Con 2021, Mondo released 1/6 scale figure of Wolverine as he appeared in X-Men: The Animated Series. The figure focused on a 1993 episode that featured Wolverine gazing upon picture of Jean Grey and Cyclops with sadness and jealousy. The scene launched countless memes over the years, each with a different picture in the frame. Mondo’s figure was faithful recreation of that moment, and it sold out quickly. The same was true with the variant figure that they launched a month later. However, your chance to grab a new variant is happening right now, but it won’t last long with only 2,500 pieces available worldwide.

The X-Men Animated Series Wolverine 1:6 Scale Action Figure is a limited edition Previews Exclusive that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $239.99 with free shipping in the US while it lasts. The release date is set for June, and you won’t be charged until that time. As far as we can tell, the difference between Mondo’s SDCC version and the Previews Exclusive version comes down to the packaging and one less swappable head. The original version is available here on eBay.

The Wolverine meme figure appears to include a Neutral Masked Head, Angry Masked Head, Logan Unmasked Head, Morph Head, Picture Frame with Scott Summers and Jean Grey (you can swap the image), alternate hands, turkey leg, and an effects piece.

X-Men: The Animated Series is currently available to stream on Disney+.