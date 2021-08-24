X-Men: The Animated Series Wolverine Sixth-Scale Mondo Variant Figure Is up for Pre-Order

If you missed out on the Sad Wolverine meme 1/6th scale figure that Mondo released for Comic-Con@Home, you might be interested in their limited edition Pryde of the X-Men variant. In this version, his costume is based on the yellow and brown look that Wolverine sported in the 1989 pilot of X-Men: The Animated Series.

The variant figure will include four swappable heads, swappable hands, an effects piece, a picture Frame with Scott Summers and Jean Grey (you can swap the image), and a turkey leg. Basically, the accessories are the same as the Comic-Con exclusive, minus the head with the sad expression. Odds are it won't come in the bed-themed meme packaging either.

Still, this Wolverine variant figure isn't a bad consolation prize if you missed out on the Comic-Con version. You can still get pretty close to recreating the meme that spawned from the 1993 episode of X-Men: The Animated Series. In the episode, Wolverine gazes upon picture of Jean Grey and Cyclops with sadness and jealousy. Over the years, the internet has replaced the image in the frame with amusing alternatives, and you can do the same with the frame included with this figure. Pre-orders are available here at the Mondo Shop while it lasts - which probably won't be long. UPDATE: It sold out in a heartbeat. Odds are you'll be able to find listings here on eBay soon.

X-Men: The Animated Series is currently available to stream on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.