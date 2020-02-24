Harrison Ford Wants Indiana Jones 5 to Kill It Like Marvel Movies

Indiana Jones 5 is just months away from beginning production. Returning star Harrison Ford is even relearning how to use the character’s iconic bullwhip. But preparing to return to the beloved adventurer means more than just bringing back the classic accouterments to Ford. Speaking to Hey U Guys, Ford compares his expectations for Indiana Jones 5 to the success of Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I don’t really want to give them what they want to see,” Ford says. I want to give them something they didn’t anticipate seeing. I think they’re used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we’re in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we’ve got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we’re determined to get it right before we get it made.”

At this year's BAFTA event, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that the studio is still working on the fifth Indiana Jones movie. Kennedy said the film will pick up some time after the events of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, squashing reports that Disney planned to reboot the franchise. She also confirmed Ford's involvement, saying that "he can't wait."

Ford's involvement was announced back when plans for the film came to light. Steven Spielberg is also returning, and he's stated previously, "There is only going to be one actor playing Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford."

Ford has made similar statements, indicated that he expects Indiana Jones to die with him. “Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones,” Ford replied when asked about a successor to the role. “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

David Koepp is working on the film's script, but details about the film's story are being kept under wraps. Spielberg will direct and Ford will return to his iconic role as the archeologist and adventurer from Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Indiana Jones 5 was originally scheduled for release in May 2020. It has since been pushed back on Disney's schedule until July 10, 2021. The film is expected to open in theaters on July 10th, 2021.

