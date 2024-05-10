New Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Uncovers Garraka's Orb (Exclusive)

Go behind the scenes of the sequel, available to buy or rent now.

The unsettling and hilarious adventures in the Ghostbusters franchise have been kicked off for a variety of reasons, yet in marking a slight departure with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the spooky and silly chaos is kicked off in conjunction with the discovery of a mysterious orb. In an exclusive featurette for the sequel, you can learn more not only about the narrative importance of the artifact, but also witness how the filmmakers envisioned the orb and the specifics of bringing it to life for the thrilling sequel. You can check out the featurette above and buy or rent Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire now.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started -- the iconic New York City firehouse -- to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts. The film is directed by Gil Kenan, who wrote the sequel with Jason Reitman. The producers are Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman, and Jason Blumenfeld.

While Frozen Empire brought back not only cast members from the original Ghostbusters movies, but also 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife. A new member of the crew is Kumail Nanjiani as Nadeem, who plays a pivotal role in the discovery of the orb.

"What's great about Nadeem is that he really encompasses what makes Ghostbusters special," Nanjiani previously shared of his character. "He's a slacker. He's completely discounted by everyone around him. And he's the only one who can tackle this big, terrifying demon who can scare people to death just by looking at them. That's what I love -- he's a very grounded, normal character ... Some might call him a loser, and he doesn't like it, but can't deny it. And then suddenly he has to defeat this massive demon."

