Tom Holland Confirms Back to the Future Remake Talks Have Happened

As each year passes, Hollywood looks to the past more regularly to find movies that could be revived for modern audiences, with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland recently revealing that he had been involved in talks to potentially revive Back to the Future. It sounds as though the talks were merely preliminary and Holland himself has said he doesn't think that a reboot should be done, but this confirmation that any talks existed with any actors could mean that talks continue to take place with the studio and that it might only be a matter of time before such plans become more concrete.

"I’d be lying if I said there hadn’t been conversations in the past about doing some sort of remake, but that film is the most perfect film — or one of the most perfect films, one that could never be made better," Holland shared with BBC Radio 1. "That said, if [Robert Downey Jr.] and I could just shoot that one scene that they remade for fun — he could pay for it cause he’s got loads of money — I would do it for my fee and we could remake that scene. I think we owe it to deep fake because they did such a good job. … I think I’m gonna speak to Robert and see if we can try to recreate something for deep fake."

An unsettling trend that has emerged in video editing is using rudimentary effects that allow someone's face to be placed over someone else's to create impressively authentic sequences, which are known as "deepfakes." In honor of Peter Parker's relationship with Tony Stark, one editor used this process to insert Holland and Downey into a sequence from Back to the Future, resulting in some fans thinking that, were such a remake to take place, the pair would be a perfect match.

After Holland came across the video, he shared it with Downey, who was also impressed with how the sequence turned out.

"I sent it to Robert and was like, 'So when do we start shooting?'" Holland shared with Access. "No, that’s one of the only perfect movies ever made, and we couldn't do it any better."

While Holland might not want want to literally play Marty McFly, he used the character as inspiration when playing Parker.

"When I first got Spider-Man, my goal was to be my generation's Marty McFly," Holland revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "When I was on the press tour, a journalist said to me, 'You realize you're like Marty McFly in this movie?' And I was like, '[OK!] Done.'"

