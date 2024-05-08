Harry Potter Little People Collector Sets Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fisher-Price is heading to Hogwarts with new Harry Potter Little People Collector sets inspired by The Sorcerer's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets. Each set comes with adorable 2.5-inch figures wrapped in special packaging that's loaded with Easter eggs for fans. official details on each of these sets can be found below, and be on the lookout for Prisoner of Azkaban and Goblet of Fire Little People sets to launch later this year.

Fisher-Price Little People Collector Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone - See on Amazon

In the first introduction to the Wizarding World, this set features fan favorites characters Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and Professor Albus Dumbledore.

The packaging is about to take you on an adventure, including a tour around the Great Hall and a special look inside the halls of Hogwarts.

· Fisher-Price Little People Collector Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – See on Amazon

Featuring Harry Potter, Tom Riddle, Ginny Weasley, and a Basilisk, nothing can prepare Harry Potter for the trouble lurking in the halls, as he enters his second year at Hogwarts.

Taking place in the eerie Chamber of Secrets, this set is lined with towering pillars and the menacing statue of Salazar Slytherin – one of the four original founders of Hogwarts – Harry and the others are always ready to take on anything that comes their way.

If you're unfamiliar, Fisher-Price's Little People Collector lineup puts a pop culture spin on their iconic Little People toys with special edition figures that are targeted for adults. Thus far, they;ve been a hit with sets based on characters from classic shows like Parks and Rec and Friends as well as movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus.

Harry Potter is Getting a Television Reboot

Announced in 2023, Harry Potter is getting a television reboot with a live-action television series. The series is currently eyeing a 2026 premiere date and a recent report indicated that the series might be one step closer to finding its showrunner. Per a report earlier this year. Francesca Gardiner (Succession), Tom Moran (The Devil's Hour) and Kathleen Jordan (Teenage Bounty Hunters) are all in contention to lead the Harry Potter reboot. The report indicates that Gardiner, Moran, and Jordan will all have "the next couple of months" to fine-tune their pitches, with Warner Bros. planning to announce the showrunner at some point in June. Martha Hillier (The Last Kingdom) and Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) were also previously reported to have pitched on the project, but are no longer in contention.

The Harry Potter television series would cover the entirety of J.K. Rowling's book series, with executives previously hinting they hope the series spans a decade. Rowling would be involved with the new series in some capacity to ensure that it "remains loyal to her original material."