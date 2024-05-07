Godzilla Minus One Director Shares Monster's First Concept Art

Godzilla Minus One is considered to be one of the greatest movies ever to feature the king of the monsters and for good reason. Not only did the film have amazing visual effects, which is the reason it won an Oscar at this year's Academy Awards, but its story was both riveting and terrifying for the characters and the audience watching. While Godzilla has had many looks over the decades, director Takashi Yamazaki had his own vision and the first concept art for the new take on the lizard king has hit the internet.

Godzilla has had quite a few forms since first making landfall in 1954. In many ways, Minus One felt like a return to the kaiju's roots as the beast was dead set on wiping out Japan and had no other giant monsters sharing the spotlight. While humanity was ultimately able to claim victory against the King of the Monsters in the latest Godzilla movie out of Japan, director Takashi Yamazaki was clearly setting the stage for a sequel as he laid the seeds for the idea that the kaiju king might not be dead. In the final moments of the film, what was left of Godzilla's body was shown to be regenerating, meaning humanity isn't out of the woods yet.

Godzilla Minus One's First Appearance

While this initial take on the king of the monsters for Minus One doesn't look exactly like the one we would witness on the silver screen, it captures the terror and intensity of the world's most popular kaiju. Should Yamazaki's dream come true of introducing more giant beasts to this universe, we imagine that they will take similar approaches in streamlining their design to use what works about each. Here's hoping that Godzilla MInus One is only the first of many movies in this new universe.

Takashi Yamazaki's initial concept art for Godzilla Minus One pic.twitter.com/pGfBUEx9K6 — Kaiju No. 14 (@14_kaiju) May 4, 2024

2024 has been a big year for the lizard king, as Legendary Pictures' Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has become one of the biggest kaiju movies of all time. While there are no other projects focusing on the king of the monsters this year, Apple TV+ is working on a new season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and spin-offs further focusing on this Western take on kaiju.

