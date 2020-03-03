Jason Momoa to Star in Live-Action Little Nemo in Slumberland for Netflix

Between Aquaman and Game of Thrones, Jason Momoa has become a bonafide superstar in the acting world. Before he picks up the trident once again for Aquaman 2, it looks like Momoa is headed to another high-concept project. According to a new report from Discussing Film, Momoa is set to play a major role in Little Nemo in Slumberland, an upcoming film for Cherin Entertainment and Netflix. The film, which will be directed by Francis Lawrence, is expected to begin production this summer after filming wraps on the sophomore season of Momoa's Apple TV+ series, See.

The film, which is based on the comic strip and anime film of the same name, follows a young girl named Nema, who, with the help of a giant monster creature, travels to a mystical dreamland in search of her missing father. Momoa will play the creature, whose name is Flip, and is described as a “nine-foot tall creature that is half-man, half-beast, has shaggy fur and long curved tusks.” The creature is expected to be created using CGI, and the film will reportedly have a pretty hefty budget to do so.

Lawrence's filmography includes Constantine, the final three The Hunger Games movies, I Am Legend, and Red Sparrow. He previously directed Momoa in See.

"I’ve never had a Marvel meeting – I’ve never had a Marvel meeting with Marvel people. I have been offered Marvel material at other studios and haven’t been interested," Lawrence previously said. "and I’ve had a DC meeting."

"I think that they all tend to be really, really solid and some of them much better than solid, but there is a sameness to them," Lawrence continued. "I have to say the one standout for me so far from the ones that I’ve seen was the first Guardians of the Galaxy. That one knocked my socks off. It felt like an outlier in that world in terms of personality, originality and emotion. All of it came together in a really, truly amazing way."

The film will be written by David Guion and Michael Handelman, who previously wrote Dinner for Schmucks and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready will produce through their production company Chernin Entertainment.

Production on Little Nemo in Slumberland probably won't have an effect on Aquaman 2, as Momoa previously said that the film was a ways away from starting production.

"I mean, Aquaman 2 will probably be a year-plus away," Momoa explained last November. "I don’t have a set date on that, unfortunately."

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.