LEGO Star Wars 25 Year Celebration Showcases First Looks At Minifigs For Cal Kestis, BD-1, & More

LEGO is celebrating 25 years of collaboration with the Star Wars galaxy this year, and as such the iconic brand has released a celebratory video to "Celebrate the Season." The short video highlights various minifigs from across the saga and showcases first looks at new Star Wars minifigs which are rumored to release in sets this year as part of the 25th Anniversary celebrations. Some of these new figures include Cal Kestis and BD-1 from the Star Wars Jedi game franchise, the Ahsoka series' Ezra Bridger, and Young Jedi Adventures younglings.

You can watch the video below from the official LEGO YouTube.

The New Minifigs

It's always an exciting moment for anyone involved in a character that also happens to be a fan of LEGO (honestly, who isn't a fan of LEGO?) to see them translated into a minifig from the iconic brand. In this case, many people involved in the some of the new characters showcased have shared reactions to seeing the video on social media, including Ahsoka series' live-action Ezra Bridger actor Eman Esfandi and several of the Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor developer team members from Respawn, joining in the celebration of these characters. Respawn's Senior Writer Pete Stewart, for instance, expressed how it feels to a character he's worked on be a part of something so vast and loved, saying "It's not something that you ever really get used to."

(Photo: Pete Stewart on X, LEGO)

In the "Celebrate the Season" video we see Cal Kestis and his droid buddy BD-1 make a triumphant and heroically in-character entrance (including an awesome landing) into the LEGO world of Star Wars, the first time the character has been officially featured outside of the Jedi game franchise. While fans of those games continue to (maybe not so) patiently wait for Cameron Monaghan's Jedi to make the leap into live-action for the franchise, this is certainly a positive step in the direction we're all hoping for.

Interestingly in the clip featuring Cal's entrance, he and BD-1 step in to aid Saw Gerrera and Cassian Andor – while we have already seen Cal and Saw interact with one another in Jedi: Fallen Order and he was mentioned again in Jedi: Survivor, we have not seen Cassian and Cal together in any format until now. Given Cal's unique age it is entirely possible to see him in events leading up to and during the original trilogy...an interesting bit of information to keep in mind as we look forward to potential releases in the Star Wars franchise.

As for Ezra, he was previously featured as a minifig associated with Star Wars: Rebels wearing a helmet in 2014, featured in the LEGO The Phantom set (75048). The new version of his minifig is the adult look for the character first featured in live-action last year with the release of Ahsoka, where we see Sabine and the titular warrior reunite with Ezra on Peridea, though it was only he who was able to return to their home galaxy and reunite with Hera and Chopper by the series' Season 1 finale.

But the new minifigs don't end there – the video also showcases the younglings of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and the young version of Leia Organa, as was previously seen in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Which of the new LEGO Star Wars minifigs are you most looking forward to adding to your collection?