Red Notice: The Rock Shares New Photos From Netflix Movie Set

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is taking his talents to Netflix next year, producing and starring in the upcoming crime thriller Red Notice. The film is one of Netflix's biggest original movie investment's to-date, boasting the star-studded cast of Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Fans are undoubtedly looking forward to what Johnson has cooked up with writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber, and the star is steadily dropping photos of the production throughout filming.

On Monday morning, Johnson shared yet another set of behind-the-scenes images from Red Notice, all of which feature the actor alongside camera operator Geoff Haley, who has worked with him on several films in the past. Johnson penned some kind thoughts about Haley along with the photos, including a tease about the work they will be doing together this summer on DC's Black Adam movie.

"On set. RED NOTICE. It's a good day when my friend and A cam operator Geoff Haley makes me belly laugh - no doubt from his filthy, inappropriate joked my innocent ears should not be hearing," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Over the years, the biggest movies of my career have been shot by Geoff, who was just awarded 'Operator of the Year' (equivalent to winning an Academy Award) for his brilliant camera work on JOKER."

"He's a phenomenal storyteller behind the lens and this summer we're pumped to collaborate again on our highly anticipated BLACK ADAM," he continued. "DC Universe, we're excited to come play. Until then, it's back to work on this one."

Haley has worked on a number of big projects recently, including Avengers: Endgame, Joker, Captain Marvel, and F9. He has previously worked with Johnson on movies like Jumanji: The Next Level, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Baywatch, The Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Snitch, and Fast Five.

