Tom Brady Launches Production Company With Avengers: Endgame Directors

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady may not have made a decision about where he'll be playing in the fall, but he does have a plan to begin moving into a new space. Brady is following the path of his basketball equivalent LeBron James, taking his talents to Hollywood and launching his own production company. Brady's new 199 Productions will develop content that includes documentaries, feature films, and TV shows, and the directors of Avengers: Endgame are helping him get it off the ground.

Joe and Anthony Russo are teaming up with Brady for his first project from 199 Productions through the non-fiction wing of their AGBO Films group, Wonderburst, to produce the feature documentary Unseen Football. Deadline, who broke the news of Brady's new venture, describes the film as "a fast-paced, incandescent big-screen 3D adventure documentary designed to take viewers into the invisible realms of football." This will be the first title produced by 199 Productions.

“Tom is one of the most successful, iconic and inspiring sports figures in history. We want to bring his story, and the story of the game he loves, to the big screen in a way that gives audiences an experience of football that they’ve never had before. As passionate fans of Tom, and the game, we’re thrilled to partner with and him and his amazing team on this special project.”

“I’m excited to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their team at AGBO Films, whose creative vision and unrivaled storytelling has revolutionized the industry,” Brady said. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with them to bring Unseen Football to the big screen and tell this story in a way that has never been done before. I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our team will create the most magical experience for people to enjoy.”

The name 199 Productions is taken from a personal chapter in Brady's football career, as he was the 199th overall pick in the NFL draft the year he entered the league, chosen by the Patriots in the second-to-last round. Despite being overlooked by so many scouts upon entering the league, Brady is now considered one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.