Anne Hathaway Teases The Princess Diaries 3, Comments on Devil Wears Prada 2 Potential

Of all of the sequels and threequels that fans hope for, a third The Princess Diaries film might just be one of the biggest. For two decades, fans of the beloved Disney franchise have hoped that there could be a third installment of the film starring Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis as the last film, Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement, opened in theaters in 2004. And while there have been various reports about the possibility of a The Princess Diaries 3 — as well as plenty of interest from its stars — nothing has materialized just yet. Now, Hathaway is offering an update of sorts, teasing a "good place" when it comes to the film.

"We're in a good place," Hathaway said about The Princess Diaries 3 in an interview with V Magazine. "That's all I can say. There's nothing to announce yet. But we're in a good place."

Hathaway also offered an update about a possible The Devil Wears Prada 2, saying that she didn't think a sequel to the film was likely.

"Probably not. We all love each other and if somebody could come up with a way to do it, I think we'd all be crazy not to," Hathaway said. "But there's a huge difference in the world now with technology, and one of the things about that particular story is it was about producing a physical object. Now with so much being digital, it would just be very different. Maybe me, Stanley, Emily, Meryl, Dave Frankel, Patricia Field… we should just all do something else together. That'd be fun."

What Do We Know About The Princess Diaries 3?

In November 2022, it was reported that Supergirl and Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji is writing the script for a third film in The Princess Diaries franchise. The film would serve as a direct continuation of the first to films. Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two films, is also set to return for The Princess Diaries 3. However, there have been few updates since then, though Chris Pine, who played Mia's love interested Nicholas Devereaux in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, has expressed interest in returning for a third installment.

"Yeah, I'm here for it," Pine said previously. "Give me a phone call or an email."

Sandra Oh Is Also Interested in The Princess Diaries 3

Sandra Oh, who played vice principal Gupta in The Princess Diaries, has also expressed interest in appearing in the threequel.

"I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I'm dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world," Oh said.

Oh also said that she. has "no idea" how her character — whose scene in which Gupta gets the call about the Queen's impending arrival following the leak of Mia's actual royal identity to the press has long been a fan favorite — has been such an enduring moment, one that people still reference today.

"I feel like it's your generation that hit when you were all very young," she said. "I remember it was like 2015, I was walking down the street in Chicago, and there [was] a young person, who at that point in 2015, was not my usual demographic, which was like a college-aged, straight white guy He passed me and then he ran back up to me and did the line: 'Uh huh. Uh huh. Uh huh. The Queen is coming'. I was like, 'Who is this 20-year-old frat boy?' He was coming up to me doing that line."