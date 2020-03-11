Chris Pratt Reveals Pixar’s Onward Took Over Five Years to Make

Over the weekend, Pixar's latest movie hit theaters. Onward is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and 96% audience score, and ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely called the movie a "weird and wonderful tale,". The new animated feature stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as elf brothers who are given a magical staff by their late father, which grants them the magic ability to bring him back for one day. Recently, Pratt took to Instagram to thanks fans for making the movie #1 at the weekend box office and revealed some interesting facts about the filmmaking process, including that it took over five years to make.

"Thanks to everyone who saw Onward this weekend. You helped make it the number one movie in the world!! Did you know this movie took over five years to make!? OVER FIVE YEARS! Congrats to @mrdanscanlon #KoriRae and everyone involved in making the movie. Thanks for choosing my voice and spirit for Barley. Very grateful for the journey and tickled by the success. If you haven’t seen it yet check it out," Pratt wrote. You can check out the post below:

In a recent interview, Pratt and Holland both revealed who they would bring back to life for 24 hours if given the chance. According to Marvel.com, Pratt would bring back his dad "who passed away just before Guardians of the Galaxy came out."

"I would show him Guardians of the Galaxy," Pratt explained. “If he didn't like it, I would bring back a known criminal to beat him up on Instagram Live and become popular,” he joked. "If my dad didn't like Guardians of the Galaxy, I'd be like 'alright, gee, go back, dad.”

Holland also had a nice answer, saying he’d bring back his great-grandfather, who died when Holland’s grandfather, Bob, was just a baby. Holland said he’d like to give his grandfather the chance to meet his dad, further proving that he’s the sweetest young man on the planet.

Onward’s writer/director, Dean Scanlon (Monsters University), wrote the film based on his own experiences with his brother, so it’s no surprise that he, too, would bring back his late dad. Scanlon also didn’t get the chance to know his father, so he’d "maybe take him to see the movie” and let him know "what a phenomenal job [his] mother did raising [them]."

In addition to Holland and Pratt, Onward also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodriguez.

Onward is now playing in theaters.

