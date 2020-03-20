Much of America has found themselves either in a self-quarantine or state-mandated shelter-in-place situation as we all continue waiting out the coronavirus pandemic. Suffice to say, millions of Americans have turned to streaming video services to take their minds off the situation at hand. That's why it's pretty understandable the masses start to freak out after one of the said services goes down, which happened to be the case with Hulu Friday afternoon.

For a brief time Friday, Hulu went down for many subscribers across the country and as such, the users flocked to Twitter to make sure everyone knew what the sitch was. According to DownDetector, Hulu's still experiencing widespread outages across the country with particularly dense outage reports coming by way of the American Southwest.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the outage. Is Hulu down for you still? What other streaming services do you frequent? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments.