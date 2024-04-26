Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan to Star in New Spy Movie From Warrior Nun Creator

Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan is heading back to the spy world for a new film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brosnan has signed on to star in A Spy's Guide to Survival, a new film from director Simon Barry, who previously created Netflix's Warrior Nun. Per the report, the film will be produced by Uri Singer's Passage Pictures along with Barry's Reality Distortion Field. Barry is set to write the film as well as direct.

A Spy's Guide to Survival is described as centering around a reclusive, retired spy who is brought out of hiding by his enigmatic new neighbor, digging up both of their secrets in the process. The film is based on a story by both Barry and his father, Derek Barry, and will mark Simon Barry's feature film directing debut.

"As a longtime Pierce Brosnan fan, I'm extremely grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside someone I admire for their craft, character, and humanity," Barry said.

"Pierce is the perfect fit for this role, and we are so excited to see what he and Simon will do together," Singer said.

What's Next For Warrior Nun?

While Netflix cancelled fan-favorite series Warrior Nun after two seasons, last July, Barry announced on social media that the series had been saved. Then, last August, series executive producer Dean English shared that the series would be concluded in a trilogy of feature films.

"I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, trilogy of feature films. Three," English said. "One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it's due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front. Some may ask, 'Does this perhaps infer that there's going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?' The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future."

However, in October, Barry took to social media and shared with fans that he's not connected to the movies.

"I am not part of the team producing the movies and have no deal in place for any writing or directing services," he wrote.