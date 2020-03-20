Pixar Releases Onward Early on Digital, Disney+ Date Revealed

✖

Just a couple weeks after Disney and Pixar released the new film Onward on screens, the movie's box office run was cut short as the world came to a standstill after the coronavirus pandemic shut down multiple theaters. Now Disney has given families a reason to stay inside by releasing the film on Digital HD months ahead of schedule. The movie is currently available to purchase on platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon, and more; but if you wanted to wait for the Disney+ release, that will be a few weeks. Onward will be hitting the new streaming service on April 3rd.

"While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” said director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae.

One of the most exciting things about this Onward home release is that fans will be able to purchase it permanently, not just rent it. Some of the other films that were in theaters when things around the country started shutting down, such as Invisible Man and The Hunt, are only available to rent digitally, for the same price Onward will cost to purchase. Onward will cost $19.99 and you can get it from any of the following on-demand services:

Amazon, iTunes, VUDU, FandangoNOW

Directed by Dan Scanlon, Onward stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as elf brothers who go on a quest to retrieve a source of magic power, in order to resurrect their late father for 24 hours. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer also star.

Onward will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning April 3rd. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

