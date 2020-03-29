Here Are the Movies Leaving Netflix on Monday

While the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted daily life so much in just a few short weeks that it feels, for many, it's been so much longer than just that short period of time, time really is marching on as normal. That means that March really is coming to an end and that means that there are several movies that will be leaving Netflix on Monday. With so many people spending additional time at home thanks to stay at home orders and other efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, that's means some major blockbusters as well as some pop culture favorites will be departing the streaming service so if fans want to check them out and maybe even try to watch with friends while staying safe at home thanks to various social distancing-appropriate online options, now's the time.

So what's leaving Netflix on Monday? In addition to the removal Season 5 of the television series, Drugs, Inc., two of Christopher Nolan’s Batman films departing, as are two of the Lord of the Rings films. Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill films will be gone after Monday, too and if horror is your thing and you were looking forward to watching Paranormal Activity on Netflix, you might want to do that sooner rather than later. It's going away on Monday, too.

Want to know what movies are going to be leaving Netflix on Monday, March 30? Keep reading for the list and get your snacks ready because it's time for a binge.