Here Are the Movies Leaving Netflix on Monday

While the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted daily life so much in just a few short weeks that it feels, for many, it’s been so much longer than just that short period of time, time really is marching on as normal. That means that March really is coming to an end and that means that there are several movies that will be leaving Netflix on Monday. With so many people spending additional time at home thanks to stay at home orders and other efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, that’s means some major blockbusters as well as some pop culture favorites will be departing the streaming service so if fans want to check them out and maybe even try to watch with friends while staying safe at home thanks to various social distancing-appropriate online options, now’s the time.

So what’s leaving Netflix on Monday? In addition to the removal Season 5 of the television series, Drugs, Inc., two of Christopher Nolan’s Batman films departing, as are two of the Lord of the Rings films. Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films will be gone after Monday, too and if horror is your thing and you were looking forward to watching Paranormal Activity on Netflix, you might want to do that sooner rather than later. It’s going away on Monday, too.

Want to know what movies are going to be leaving Netflix on Monday, March 30? Keep reading for the list and get your snacks ready because it’s time for a binge.

Batman Begins

Batman Begins (2005)

“Following the murder of his parents, Bruce Wayne trains with a shadowy organization and returns to Gotham City to fight crime under a new guise.”

The first film in Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, Batman Begins (and its sequel 2008’s The Dark Knight) have come and gone from Netflix a few times so it’s possible that its Monday departure won’t be the last time the film is on Netflix. That said, HBO Max is set to launch later this year and it’s not impossible that the films will remain off Netflix in favor of heading there.

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels (2000).

“Three beauties use their looks, charm and martial-arts training to kick butt on the trail of stolen software in this reboot of the classic TV series.”

Stars Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003).

“In this reboot of the TV classic, the Angels are tasked with finding lost rings encoded with the personal information of people in witness protection.”

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight (2008).

“As Batman, Lt. Gordon and the district attorney continue to dismantle Gotham’s criminal underground, a new villain threatens to undo their good work.”

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003).

“An assassin is shot by her ruthless employer, Bill, andother members of their assassnation circle. But she lives — and plots her vengeance.”

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004).

“The Bride has three left on her rampage list: Budd, Elle Driver,andBill himself. But when she arrives at Bill’s house, she’s in for a surprise.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

“Aragornis revealed as the heir to the ancient kings as he, Gandalf and the other members of the broken fellowship struggle to save Gondor.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

“Frodo and Sam head to Mordor to destroy the One Ring of Power while Gimli, Legolas and Aragorn search for the orc-captured Merry and Pippin.”

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity (2007).

“When Katie and Micah fear their home may be haunted by a demonic presence, Micah sets up a video camera to document all the action.”

Wild Wild West

Wild Wild West (1999).

“Armed with an ingenious arsenal, two top-not government agents are tasked with tracking downa diabolical scientist in this futuristic Western.”

Other films

Death at a Funeral

Hairspray

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Small Soldiers