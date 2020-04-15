Movie Fans Sound Off on What They're Most Excited to See When Theaters Re-Open

Movie theaters have been mostly closed in the United States for a few weeks now as the country braces against the spread COVID-19 coronavirus. The impact that the virus has had on the entertainment industry is unlike anything else that has happened in modern history, resulting in weekend box office totals that amount to zero and seeing feature films go from playing in theaters to streaming online in a matter of weeks. Even in the relative short time that movie fans haven't been able to get to cinemas and enjoy new movies together, the itch to do so has only gotten worse.

That in mind, filmmaker Scott Derrickson took to Twitter to talk about the movies he's most excited to see once theaters eventually reopen, citing Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Denis Villeneuve's new adaptation of Dune. Film fans quickly replied with their own choices of what they want to see once theaters return, with a wide majority agreeing with Derrickson's picks and keeping the hype train rolling on the two upcoming blockbusters. Others spoke up with additional choices ranging from Marvel Studios' Black Widow to even films not scheduled until 2021 (which could be when theaters re-open).

We've collected the wide range of responses below and want to hear your thoughts as well. What movies are you most excited about seeing in theaters when they re-open? Nolan's Tenet? Villeneuve's Dune? Or maybe something else entirely. Let us know in the comments!

As of this writing Nolan's Tenet, described as " action epic evolving from the world of international espionage," is scheduled to be released on July 17, its original release date. That summer debut might be ambitious in the face of the ongoing pandemic though as many studios have abandoned their plans for summer 2020 release dates, with distributor Warner Bros. previously delaying the highly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 from June to August of this year. That in mind it's certainly possible that Nolan's new film may end up being delayed after all.

Dune also remains on track for its release date, scheduled to arrive on December 18 of this year, with one big problem for its proposed arrival: everything else that has been delayed. With the spring and summer months now mostly cleared by the studios, November and December have become the target months for movies previously scheduled to arrive in the earlier part of the year with films like Black Widow, No Time to Die, Soul, and Top Gun: Maverick all being delayed into those months, giving Dune a lot of competition in the end.