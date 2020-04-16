Ariana Grande Teases Interest in Live-Action Hercules

✖

Disney's latest string of successes have come in reimagining their animated classics into live-action films, and for the most part, they have delivered. Aside from the odd miss, Disney has won big with films like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King, and even when they don't make bank at the box office, films like Christopher Robin still quickly become beloved. Many fans are looking at the rest of their catalog for what could be coming down the pike, and a recent post from Ariana Grande indicates that she's got Hercules on the brain, specifically Megara. What that means is anyone's guess, but it could mean a few things, including that she's up for the role if it comes around.

Grande posted two images of Megara from the hit film, though she didn't add any context or message to them. She could honestly just be watching the movie or enjoying some of the songs from it because it's easy to forget, but Hercules has some stellar musical numbers.

That said, Grande could be a great choice for Megara. Obviously, her fantastic voice makes musical numbers a breeze, and gives the movie a big star to bank on and promote with. It also bears mentioning that Grande and Megara both love the long ponytail look, and it also wouldn't hurt to have Grande on the film's soundtrack, as she did a killer job on the Charlie's Angels soundtrack (so underrated).

It would certainly be interesting to see her in the role, and we are certainly up for a live-action Hercules at some point, so fingers crossed Disney decides to go that route sooner rather than later.

You can find the official description for Hercules below.

"Taken from the gods as a newborn and adopted on earth, Hercules is just an awkward pillar of strength trying to fit in. What he wants most is to impress his father Zeus. When Hercules discovers Hades' sinister plot to take over Mount Olympus, he goes from zero to hero and, with the help of his pals Pegasus and Phil, discovers that real strength comes from the heart! With the voices of Tate Donovan, Danny DeVito, James Woods, Susan Egan, Bobcat Goldthwait, Charlton Heston, Rip Torn and Samantha Eggar. Music by Alan Menken. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin)."

Bonus Features:

The Making of Hercules

Go the Distance music video with Ricky Martin

Zero to Hero sing-along

What do you think of Grande as Megara? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Disney!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.