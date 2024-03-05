Superman Set Photos Reveal Fortress of Solitude Details

James Gunn's Superman movie is starting to get off the ground, with production on the highly-anticipated DC Studios project currently underway. Superman will be the first live-action film in Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe, and early looks at the costume that will be worn by Clark Kent / Superman (David Corenswet) have essentially broken the internet. A new update surrounding Superman's production has surfaced online, thanks to the Norwegian outlet Svalbardposten. An article published by the outlet reveals a behind-the-scenes look at Superman's production in Norway, as well as a translated quote from Gunn indicating that the film is using that location as part of its Fortress of Solitude.

"I have filmed the first scenes which are when Superman flees to the ice fortress," Gunn told the outlet. "We wanted a place that was beautiful and felt like being in the middle of the Arctic, so we looked at several places in the world. But there were many things that sold Svalbard for us over the other places. First, there is the natural beauty. But also the fact that you'll find a varied landscape here that you won't find anywhere else. Nature gives a special feeling."

What Is Superman About?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained last year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

Who Will Star in Superman?

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director," Brosnahan revealed in a recent interview. "We've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this'll be... we'll be putting our own stamp on things."

Superman is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

