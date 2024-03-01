Did James Gunn's Superman Reveal Just Confirm the Fortress of Solitude Will Appear?

Superman's return to the big screen may include his trusted hideout, the Fortress of Solitude. Superman's birthday on February 29th wound up being a monumental moment after DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed the first look at Superman's costume. Superman became a hotly-debated topic on social media, as fans dug into all the nuances that come with the Man of Steel. However, something that the majority of fandom forgot to pay attention to was the snow on Superman's costume in the photo James Gunn shared. The first place that comes to mind when you think about Superman and snow is the Fortress of Solitude.

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman's birthday," Gunn said in his post. "When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025. #Superman #HappyBirthdayClark #LeapYear #UpUpandAway"

What is Superman's Fortress of Solitude?

The photo features an up-close shot of the costume David Corenswet will don as the Man of Steel in the freshly retitled DC movie. The iconic House of El symbol is draped with snow on all sides. It makes sense to include Superman's home away from home in the movie, considering it's an important part of the hero's mythos. The Fortress of Solitude is typically located in a frozen locale and represents a place where Superman can go and get away from the public and citizens. It's filled with artifacts and other items that can help Superman learn about Krypton, his birthplace. Think of it as Batman's Batcave.

The Fortress of Solitude has appeared in various forms of media, from big-screen features to animated series. Superman has also opened it up to other alien lifeforms as a place of refuge in the past. If Superman will feature David Corenswet's early days as the Man of Steel, then perhaps audiences will even get to see the Fortress of Solitude's origin.

What Is Superman About?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

The film will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.