Superman: James Gunn Slams Fake AI Set Photos of David Corenswet in Costume

The hype surrounding James Gunn's Superman reboot is only continuing to grow, as DC fans are incredibly eager to see how the franchise translates for the modern movie age. Gunn, who is writing and directing Superman, took to social media earlier this week to confirm that the film has begun production, unveiling some major details surrounding the film in the process. In addition to the reveal that the film has changed its title from Superman: Legacy to Superman, Gunn revealed a look at the symbol that will be worn by David Corenswet's Clark Kent / Superman. While we might not have a full look at the Superman costume, Gunn is setting the record straight on some AI-generated images that were circling around on social media, which some believed to be real set photos.

"Let's see," Gunn wrote on Threads. "Can the man on the left take a photo holding an amorphous black blob while looking through an eyeball on the front of his cap? Can the man on the right's torso grow out of his right hip and can he be stupid enough to wear his pants with the drawstring in the back? Are David Corenswet's hands made of wax without any bones or veins? And might Superman's trunks be knitted with yarn? Ask yourself these questions and I'm certain you'll be able to answer the question on your own."

(Photo: James Gunn / Threads)

What Is Superman About?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained last year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

Who Will Star in Superman?

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director," Brosnahan revealed in a recent interview. "We've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this'll be... we'll be putting our own stamp on things."

Superman is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.