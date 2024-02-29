James Gunn Reveals First Look at David Corenswet's Superman Costume

The first look at our new Man of Steel has officially arrived. Today, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn released the first partial look at David Corenswet's Superman costume, ahead of his cinematic debut in 2025's Superman: Legacy. The new film, which is written and directed by Gunn, and will serve as the first film installment of his and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot. Corenswet, whose work includes Pearl, Hollywood, and Twisters, was cast in the role of Superman last summer, and fans have been eager to see how he will look suited up. The topic of trunks, or lack thereof, on Corenswet's Superman costume has been a whole topic of conversation in and of itself.

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman's birthday," Gunn's post reads. "When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025. #Superman #HappyBirthdayClark #LeapYear #UpUpandAway"

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. The film will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"It's not an origin story," Safran told reporters last year. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

When Will Superman: Legacy Be Released?

As Gunn confirmed via social media last year, Superman: Legacy will be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.

"It may seem far away to many of you, but it's close to me!" Gunn explained in a previous Instagram post. "We have a lot to do between now and then. But I haven't been more excited about a project in forever… and this cast, slowly coming together… holy cow…"

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed back in January of 2023, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

