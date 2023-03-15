James Gunn's Superman: Legacy Gets First Official Synopsis

The DC Universe got a major update on Wednesday, with the confirmation that James Gunn will be directing, in addition to writing, the upcoming film Superman: Legacy. The blockbuster is expected to be the first theatrical film in the new chapter of the DCU, which is being spearheaded overall by Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran. In addition to a Twitter thread from Gunn sharing his emotional connection to Superman: Legacy, the official announcement from Warner Bros. Discovery revealed the first plot synopsis for the film, which you can check out below. While it does not reveal much, it does mirror some of the narrative of the DC series cited as an inspiration for the film, All-Star Superman.

"Superman Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.