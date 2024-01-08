Superman: Legacy's Rachel Brosnahan Teases Her Approach to Lois Lane

Superman: Legacy will be putting its "own stamp" on DCU canon.

2025 will bring the debut of Superman: Legacy, the highly-anticipated DC blockbuster from James Gunn. Superman: Legacy will be the first film set within Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe, and will anchored by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane. Ahead of Superman: Legacy starting production later this spring, Brosnahan is shedding a bit of light on the approach to the blockbuster. In a recent interview with ExtraTV, Brosnahan teased that the goal among herself, Corenswet, and Gunn is to put their "own stamp" on the DC mythos.

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director," Brosnahan revealed. "We've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this'll be... we'll be putting our own stamp on things."

When asked if her version of Lois Lane will wear glasses at all as part of her wardrobe, Brosnahan revealed that she doesn't actually know yet, saying, "I don't know, actually. Maybe. We haven't gotten that far in the fittings yet."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by Gunn, and will serve as the first film installment of his and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot.

"It's not an origin story," Safran told reporters last year. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Who Will Star in Superman: Legacy?

In addition to Brosnahan and Corenswet, Superman: Legacy will also star Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist, [who is] far from a damsel in distress and I would jump at the chance if it arose," Brosnahan explained in a previous interview with The View.

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed last year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority.

The DC Universe slate will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

Are you excited for Rachel Brosnahan's take on Lois Lane? What do you think of her new comments about Superman: Legacy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to debut exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.