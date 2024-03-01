Superman Cast Celebrates Start of Filming in New Video

James Gunn's Superman movie is officially taking flight, with the writer-director taking to social media to confirm that the film has begun production. In addition to announcing that the film has changed its title from Superman: Legacy to Superman, Gunn shared a brief glimpse at the costume that will be worn by its titular hero — and apparently, the behind-the-scenes looks at the first day of filming aren't stopping there. Rachel Brosnahan, who will be portraying Lois Lane in Superman, shared a TikTok on Thursday night of herself alongside Clark Kent / Superman actor David Corenswet, and Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult.

"A supervillain, a journalist and an alien walk into a bar…" Brosnahan's caption reads, referencing their respective characters.

What Is Superman About?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained last year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

Who Will Star in Superman?

Superman will also star Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director," Brosnahan revealed in a recent interview. "We've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this'll be... we'll be putting our own stamp on things."

When Will Superman Be Released?

Superman is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025, with Gunn previously confirming that the film will not be delayed due to last year's Hollywood strikes.

"It may seem far away to many of you, but it's close to me!" Gunn previously wrote of the release date on social media. "We have a lot to do between now and then. But I haven't been more excited about a project in forever… and this cast, slowly coming together… holy cow…"

How do you feel about Superman beginning production? What do you think of this new behind-the-scenes video from its cast? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!