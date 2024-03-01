Superman Fans React to New Costume and Title Change

Happy Birthday, Superman! Today is Leap Day, but it's also the day to celebrate one of the most iconic characters of all time. DC fans have been waiting all week to see if James Gunn would drop any teasers about his upcoming film, Superman: Legacy, and the director did not disappoint. Not only did he confirm that the title is being changed to Superman, but he shared a first look at the iconic "S" logo from the hero's costume. Many fans have taken to social media to share their opinions about the change and the logo. While most of the reactions are positive, some folks are questioning the title change and the costume.

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman's birthday. When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025," Gunn wrote on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

You can view some of the posts about Superman's new title and costume below...