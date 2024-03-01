Superman Fans React to New Costume and Title Change
Superman: Legacy is now titled Superman.
Happy Birthday, Superman! Today is Leap Day, but it's also the day to celebrate one of the most iconic characters of all time. DC fans have been waiting all week to see if James Gunn would drop any teasers about his upcoming film, Superman: Legacy, and the director did not disappoint. Not only did he confirm that the title is being changed to Superman, but he shared a first look at the iconic "S" logo from the hero's costume. Many fans have taken to social media to share their opinions about the change and the logo. While most of the reactions are positive, some folks are questioning the title change and the costume.
"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman's birthday. When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025," Gunn wrote on Instagram. You can check out the post below:
You can view some of the posts about Superman's new title and costume below...
High Praise
New favorite Superman logo of all time just dropped (this is the official Superman Legacy logo from James Gunn’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/QGobFBpTa5— James | Meta Comics (FREE PALESTINE) (@ComicsMeta) February 29, 2024
Judianna Makovsky Hive Rise
I really love how the yellow bleeds outside the red. It will really help make the logo pop on the dark blue suit. Costume Designer Judianna Makovsky has worked with @JamesGunn on every project since GOTG Vol. 2.
This is going to be the best #Superman costume put to screen. pic.twitter.com/nnWo3HTIiu— Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) February 29, 2024
Point
Am I the only one that thinks changing the title from Superman Legacy to Superman wasn't a good decision
The Legacy title was FIRE imo and showed how this is a new version of the character that's a love letter to what came before. Now its just the same title as another movie pic.twitter.com/U8uG0EXcDH— DriftyFilm (@driftyfilm) February 29, 2024
Counterpoint
I love the title #Superman, we have never had it that simple and it sounds declarative. pic.twitter.com/edlbzAVvOL— JUSTIN (@JustinMKowalski) February 29, 2024
The Hype Is Real
SUPERMAN is my favorite fictional character and it’s genuinely exciting that a new film is finally on the way.
I like the logo design and appreciate the deeper colors. Happy they retained texture as well. Interested to see David Corenswet’s full look in costume soon. pic.twitter.com/3mYptrnfeM— Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) February 29, 2024
Had To
James Gunn changing #SupermanLegacy title to just SUPERMAN
HEEEYUUH ‼️ pic.twitter.com/wVle3uWcfG— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) February 29, 2024
The Snow, Though
I definitely dig the new Superman logo now that we're seeing it in color.
I'm taking that snow as confirmation the movie will take us up north to the Fortress of Solitude!
The title change makes it the first movie to be titled SUPERMAN since the very first one in 1978. pic.twitter.com/MODMOFhKSa— Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) February 29, 2024
You Have To Laugh
Loving the new SUPERMAN logo pic.twitter.com/brhxVdx44V— Sandy Region (@SandyRegion) February 29, 2024
Jenna's Two Cents
I am going to miss the #SupermanLegacy title for a lot of reasons, but good lord, I love that we can start this new chapter of this franchise with a movie simply called #Superman. pic.twitter.com/G9GYoPqK7F— Jenna Anderson ✨ (@heyitsjennalynn) February 29, 2024
Jamie's Two Cents
I personally would not give my comic book movie the same title as one of the best comic book movies ever made, but it's been nearly 50 years since Superman came out, and I trust James Gunn. He must know it's a banger!— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) February 29, 2024
"Less Confusing"
Love him or hate him, this is a good move by James Gunn. Makes it less confusing for normies for sure by removing "Legacy" from his Superman title. https://t.co/aKbQSMWgrM pic.twitter.com/qXBPtuFUFk— trytcx (@trytcx) February 29, 2024
Do You Agree?
The new Superman logo looks perfect pic.twitter.com/W3C3s6AfHv— Josh (@JoshuaM37848390) February 29, 2024
What are your thoughts on the Superman title change and logo? Tell us in the comments!