James Gunn Is on a "Mission From God" With Superman: Legacy Says WBD CEO

Following this weekend's release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn will be diving fully into the DC Universe, co-running DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. The first blockbuster film on Gunn and Safran's slate will be 2025's Superman: Legacy, which has been confirmed to be written and directed by Gunn. During the latest Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call, CEO David Zaslav teased the magnitude of what Gunn has planned for Superman: Legacy, and how it will impact the DC brand moving forward.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Zaslav explained (via The Hollywood Reporter). "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

What is Superman: Legacy about?

According to DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Are you excited for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.