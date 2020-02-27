✖

Nothing went exactly as movie fans expected in 2020, as a number of the year's most anticipated releases were either delayed indefinitely or pivoted to a streaming service, yet despite these setbacks, the year still managed to deliver a wide range of compelling performances from talented women. From harrowing adventures to hilarious comedies to break-neck action, ComicBook.com's 2020 Golden Issue Awards saw a number of exciting characters come to life like never before. The selection of nominees was whittled down to Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984, Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey, Charlize Theron in The Old Guard, Elisabeth Moss in The Invisible Man, and Cristin Milioti in Palm Springs. The ComicBook.com had their work cut out for them when it came to voting for the performance that truly toppled the competition.

And the winner of the 2020 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Actress is...

(Photo: ComicBook.com)

Elisabeth Moss for The Invisible Man!

When a new take on the classic horror movie inspired by the H.G. Wells story was announced, Moss was the first performer enlisted into the experience. Fans were expecting a film entitled "The Invisible Man" to focus on the titular character, sparking speculation about what role Moss would play in the ordeal, which included conjuring ideas of the film being a gender-bent take on the concept. Instead, writer/director Leigh Whannell aimed to spend less time on what would happen to a character's psyche when he was rendered invisible and instead focus on how invisibility would amplify characteristics that were already there.

Sadly, it was Moss' Cecilia who suffered at the hands of the film's villain, as his suit allowed him to continue his emotional and physical torment. Moss fully embraced the idea of prioritizing reacting as opposed to acting, as she not only brought her own character to life, but through her performance was able to make audiences believe that an unseen presence could be lurking in the corners. Some could say that she is responsible for bringing two whole characters to life, as it was her frightened glances and paranoid apprehension that wholly convinced audiences that Cecilia was never alone, despite rarely ever seeing the source of her intimidation.

As if her abilities as portraying a frantic emotional state wasn't powerful enough, Moss also had to deliver the physicality to go with it, essentially being attacked by unseen forces as she was choked against walls and toss across kitchen tables. Despite our relief that the abuse against Cecilia wouldn't last forever, some fans were left disappointed that we might not get to see Moss as the character again in a follow-up adventure.

With The Invisible Man, Moss continues to prove a force to be reckoned with in a performance that must be seen to be believed.

Nominees: