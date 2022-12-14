65 Full Trailer Starring Adam Driver Released

Sony Pictures has released the first official trailer for 65, an upcoming science fiction film starring Star Wars veteran Adam Driver. The film, from the writers of A Quiet Place, centers on Driver as an astronaut who crash lands on a mysterious planet, and discovers that he is not alone. The announcement teaser came yesterday, but it gave us little more than that synopsis did, centering on a handful of shots of Driver holding a sci-fi blaster and squaring off with an unseen threat.

Details about the story have been scarce, making this trailer the first meaningful look at the story. Rumors have circulated for a while that this is a "space dinosaur" movie, which could tie the title to the 65 million years ago timeline where the fierce creatures existed on Earth. Here's a bit more, too, from the original (pre-"astronaut" reveal) casting announcement: "Driver will play an opioid addict who has become a hopeless shadow of his former self. After a catastrophic accident, Driver's character joins forces with a 9-year-old girl who speaks a different language, and the two of them must work together to survive."

You can see the trailer below.

Originally, 65 was going to hit the big screen on April 28, 2023. But, now the movie will try its hand at a March 10, 2023 release date. It's a part of the ever-revolving carousel of movie dates as theaters still try to navigate the COVID-19 landscape.

In particular, 65 has had five different release dates. Originally, the sci-fi picture was supposed to roll into movie houses on May 13, 2022. Of course, things had to be pushed to April 29, 2022. Then, April 14, of 2023, before getting deposited a week later before the most recent change in September.

65 also stars Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman (so, there will be at least a bit of human contact in this space-based thriller). It's also produced by Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi. The film is a co-production between Columbia Pictures, Bron Creative, Raimi Productions, and Beck/Woods. 65 is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 10, 2023.