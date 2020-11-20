Star Wars: Mark Hamill Celebrates Onscreen Nephew Adam Driver’s Birthday

✖

Happy Birthday, Adam Driver! The actor known for playing Kylo Ren/Ben Solo in the Star Wars sequels, who was also nominated for an Oscar this year for Marriage Story, turned 37 on November 19th. Many of Driver's fans took to social media today to celebrate him, and they are not the only ones. Mark Hamill, the legendary actor who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films (also known as Ben Solo's uncle), posted a tribute to Driver on Twitter earlier today. Not only that, but he also reminded fans of one of their most iconic offscreen accomplishments.

"SHOUT OUT to Adam Driver for no particular reason other than he is a helluva an actor, a genuinely nice person & a deeply gifted karaoke singer.* Also, who can ever forget the time we teamed up to rescue that dog? #btw_ThankYouForYourService (*some alcohol required)," Hamill wrote. You can check out the post, which features lots of Driver pics, below:

SHOUT OUT to Adam Driver for no particular reason other than he is a helluva an actor, a genuinely nice person & a deeply gifted karaoke singer.*

Also, who can ever forget the time we teamed up to rescue that dog?#btw_ThankYouForYourService (*some alcohol required) pic.twitter.com/kScPzrIrLL — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 19, 2020

Hamill also brought up the time last year when the two actors teamed up to find a missing dog. "This is for anyone who actually DID forget the time Adam & I teamed up to rescue that dog. #DriverAndHamill_PupProtectors," Hamill shared today. You can view that tweet below:

This is for anyone who actually DID forget the time Adam & I teamed up to rescue that dog.🐶 #DriverAndHamill_PupProtectors https://t.co/BBh9XBm1hp — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 19, 2020

This week, Driver also made headlines for a hilarious appearance on Last Week Tonight where he confronted host John Oliver about his obsession with him. As for Driver's roles, it was recently announced that he was cast Sony's upcoming sci-fi project, 65, which will be written and directed by A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. According to Collider, Driver will play an opioid addict who has become a hopeless shadow of his former self. After a catastrophic accident, he joins forces with a 9-year-old girl, who speaks a different language, and the two must work together in order to survive.

Happy Birthday, Adam! Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are all available to stream on Disney+.