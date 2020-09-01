Adam Driver Cast in Sony's 65 Sci-Fi Movie

✖

Adam Driver has become a household name from his work as Ben Solo/Kylo Ren in the Star Wars franchise, as well as award-friendly films like Marriage Story. Now that the "sequel trilogy" of Star Wars has come to a close, Driver is turning his sights towards another sci-fi project -- the upcoming film 65. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Driver is set to star in the upcoming Sony project, which will be written and directed by A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The film will also be produced by the duo through their new Beck/Woods, alongside Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi. Debie Liebling will also produce.

According to Collider, Driver will play an opioid addict who has become a hopeless shadow of his former self. After a catastrophic accident, Driver's character joins forces with a 9-year-old girl who speaks a different language, and the two of them must work together to survive.

It is currently unclear when the film will go into production, as Driver still needs to finish production on Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, and is also set to star in another Scott film, Gucci alongside Lady Gaga.

Beck, Woods, and Raimi recently collaborated together on an episode of Quibi's 50 States of Fright, which Raimi directed.

"When writers and directors hear about the show, it seems like every one of them is coming up to the producers saying, 'Hey, I'm from Iowa. Can I tell my little ghost story that we used to tell back home?' or somebody comes from New York and says, 'There is this story of this haunted bridge I want to tell,'" Raimi said of 50 States of Fright during a press event earlier this year. "It seems like everybody has a horror story from their home state as it turns out, and all of these writers and directors want to do their home state. It's through no real imagination of the producers or myself that this is expanding. It has to be successful on Quibi first, but if it is successful, we've got a lot of writers and directors who want to tell their story from their place of origin."

What do you think of Driver joining 65? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.