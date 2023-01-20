A Quiet Place: Day One Adds Hereditary Star Alex Wolff to the Cast

Paramount is all in on the franchise started by John Krasiniski, A Quiet Place, and there's already a third film as well as a prequel in development at the studio. The prequel will be titled A Quiet Place: Day One and will be directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig) with Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) leading the film. Sarnoski is penning the script in addition to his directorial duties, and it will premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service. The film has yet to go into production but has been slowly rounding out its cast and now today there has been a new addition to the prequel. According to Above The Line's Jeff Sneider, Sarnoski will be re-teaming with Alex Wolff (Hereditary, Pig). Wolff's role as well as everything about the film is being kept under wraps, but as time goes on I'm sure we'll know a lot more about the prequel.

A Quiet Place (2018) made $341 million on a $17 million budget and won overwhelming critical acclaim. A Quiet Place Part II (2021) was the film that was about to open in theaters when the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the US in March 2020; the sequel was ultimately released in the Summer of 2021 and was credited with helping rekindle the post-pandemic box office, earning a respectable $297.4 million worldwide on a budget of $55-60 million. More importantly, A Quiet Place has been a successful content block on Paramount+ streaming, with great potential for wider expansion.

The original 2018 film marked Krasinski's first directorial effort in the world of horror, with the project going on to be a major financial and critical success. With the narrative being an original storyline that wasn't inspired by any preexisting properties, while also being a world full of immense potential, we won't be surprised if this is merely the start of an ever-expanding global franchise in the coming years.

A Quiet Place: Day One is just one of the upcoming movies in the franchise. A fourth film that follows the events of A Quiet Place: Part Two is also in development and will be the third one directed by John Krasinski. Day One is set for release in 2024, with A Quiet Place 3 set for 2025. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller are producing A Quiet Place: Day One through their Platinum Dunes imprint, with Krasinski's Sunday Night banner co-producing, and his producing partner Allyson Seeger acting as executive producer of the prequel.

A Quiet Place: Day One is currently scheduled to be released on March 8, 2024.

