The Adam Project Full Trailer Released by Netflix

Ryan Reynolds and Netflix are taking a trip through time with The Adam Project, a brand new sci-fi adventure arriving on the streaming service in a little over a week. The early reactions for The Adam Project have been wonderful, comparing the new film to many of the family blockbusters of the 1980s, getting movie fans everywhere even more excited for its debut. Now, with a week and a half before its worldwide debut, The Adam Project has a brand new trailer to help add to the hype.

Netflix unveiled the full trailer for The Adam Project on Tuesday morning, giving fans yet another glimpse at the heart, humor, and action of the film. You can take a look in the video below!

Reynolds stars in The Adam Project as a man who travels back in time to work with his younger self (Walker Scobell) to save humanity. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener. Stranger Things and Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy directed The Adam Project with a script from Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

The Adam Project is heavily influenced by 1980’s films like The Goonies and E.T., big adventures that all ages could both watch and enjoy, that didn’t feel like they were made specifically for kids.

“I loved that Netflix positioned The Adam Project like that. They love the movie the way we love the movie,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter, speaking about Netflix’s big Super Bowl movie ad. “It’s been such a labor of love for myself and Shawn Levy from the jump. I’m grateful that Netflix has a commitment to making movies like this, original stories based on nothing more than an idea, and we get to bring them to life. Especially films with this tone that – and I say this in a good way – is a little bit old-fashioned with an ’80s wish-fulfillment, meaning something amazing or even supernatural happens to a kid but he’s home by dinner, and his parents have no clue. It’s a type of old-school, warm and nostalgic filmmaking that I love.”

Reynolds went on to explain why those types of movies have become even more important now. With more movies than ever before, a lot of family films have been marketed to just younger audiences. The Adam Project bridges the gap.

“I really, genuinely did have the time of my life because it was that exact kind of movie,” Reynolds said. “Shawn is in Budapest right now, and he would love nothing more than to be sitting here doing this interview as well, but I speak for him when I say that [The Adam Project] is the type of movie we were weaned on. Movies like E.T., Back to the Future, Stand by Me and Goonies all appealed to kids as if they were adults. Now, in the modern age of entertainment, we tend to bifurcate those by saying that kids’ movies are really kids’ movies, and grown-up movies are grown-up movies, while we’re being blasted with a fire hose of content 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

The Adam Project arrives on Netflix on March 11th.