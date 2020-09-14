Adam Sandler And Drew Barrymore Release 50 First Dates Reboot Parody for 2020

Drew Barrymore's new daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, debuted on Monday with the series premiere packed with appearances from some of Barrymore's closest friends and that included a very special appearance from Adam Sandler. The actor virtually teamed up with Barrymore for a parody update sketch that revisits their popular 2004 comedy 50 First Dates, giving the ending of the film a decidedly 2020 update while also congratulating Barrymore on her latest venture.

In 50 First Dates, Sandler played Henry, a man who falls in love with Barrymore's Lucy only to discover that she suffers from a form of amnesia in which she can't remember anything from the day before. Over the course of the film, Henry proceeds to woo Lucy, leaving her a video tape every single morning to remind her of their relationship. The film ends with Lucy watching a tape that explains that they've married and had a daughter together.

In the sketch for The Drew Barrymore Show, the pair reprise their roles, with Sandler's Henry appearing on a new video for Lucy, telling her that that it's their 5000th first date and that he's going to catch her up on the world -- including the updates on things such as the coronavirus pandemic that Barrymore's Lucy says sounds like something he's making up.

"You have a thing called amnesia; I am your husband. We have a daughter. She’s about 40 now or something like that," Sandler as Henry said. "It’s 2020, and we’re also in the middle of a pandemic, which is a terrible thing."

Sandler eventually breaks character to tell Barrymore how excited he is for her show while Barrymore also breaks character to thank him for that support.

At the time of its release, 50 First Dates didn't perform especially well with critics, though it was very popular with moviegoers, earning an A- CinemaScore. It also performed very well at the box office and the film ended up winning Sandler and Barrymore the Best On-Screen Team at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. In the years since its release, the film has remained a fan-favorite, even among Barrymore and Sandler’s other film team ups, including such as Blended and The Wedding Singer.

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays on CBS.

