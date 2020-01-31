Adam Sandler Extends Movie Deal With Netflix

People love Adam Sandler. People love Netflix. Both of those statements are undeniably true, proven by the unparalleled success the Sandman has found partnering with the streaming service to create original content over the past few years. Since the premiere of Ridiculous 6, the first of Sandler’s projects for Netflix, back in 2015, Netflix users have watched more than two billion hours of Sandler content. Murder Mystery, which starred Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, was the most popular movie on Netflix in all of 2019. Folks can’t get enough of the Sandman, so it should come as no surprise that Netflix has extended the actor and producer’s overall deal.

Netflix announced on Friday morning that it had extended its deal with Sandler for four additional films. This doesn’t include the upcoming Hubie Halloween family film that arrives later this year. Under this new deal, Sandler will continue his role as a Netflix Originals mainstay for the foreseeable future.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer. “They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.”

Sandler has partnered with Netflix for six projects to-date under his Happy Madison production banner. 2015’s Ridiculous 6 was followed by The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, and Murder Mystery. Hubie Halloween will be released later this year and Sandler will star in the film alongside Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, and Shaquille O’Neal. Sander also released his standup special 100% Fresh on Netflix.

Uncut Gems, the thriller directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, has earned Sandler the highest praise of his career for his portrayal of the film’s lead character, diamond dealer Howard Ratner. The film was distributed by A24 but is being released to international audiences via Netflix. Uncut Gems will stream on Netflix in the United States beginning in May.