AMC Theaters Getting Spooky With Black Cherry Addams Family-Inspired ICEE

They’re creepy, they’re kooky and now they have their very own ICEE that’s spooky — if you head to AMC Theaters, that is. The theater chain has released The Addams Family Spooky Black Cherry ICEE in honor of MGM’s The Addams Family movie, giving moviegoers not just a cold, refreshing treat to enjoy while watching the film, but one that’s a very on-brand color for the film: jet black.

The special ICEE is pretty straightforward: it’s black cherry flavored, contains no actual fruit juice, and is that sweet black color that’s not only sure to get you into the mood for the animated film, but also will likely turn your tongue black which. It’s a pretty cool-sounding treat and riff off of the original red cherry ICEE treat.

Now, there are a couple of things to note about The Addams Family Spooky Black Cherry ICEE. First, it’s available only for a limited time at AMC Theaters so you’ll want to make sure to grab yours sooner rather than later. The second is that this isn’t the first time that the Black Cherry ICEE has been available. According to Instagram user @markie_devo, the flavor was previously available during the release of Men In Black International earlier this year and it was a pretty popular offering during that release.

AMC Theaters’ isn’t the only place you can get The Addams Family-themed treats, either. Earlier this month, IHOP unveiled their special menu themed for the film, including Wednesday’s Web-Cakes, Gomez’ Green Chili Omelette, Uncle Fester’s Chocolate Ice Scream Shake, Morticia’s Haunted Hot Chocolate, and a Kooky Kids Combo.

As for the film itself, The Addams Family will see the Addams family’s lives begin to unravel when they face-off against a treacherous, greedy crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration. In addition to Moretz, The Addams Family will star Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, and Bette Midler as Grandma. The film will also feature two original characters – Alison Janney as reality-TV host Margaux Needler, and Elsie Fisher as her daughter Parker.

The film will be directed by Sausage Party directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon and will take the iconic family into a whole new generation.

The Addams Family will arrive in theaters on October 11th.