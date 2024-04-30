Shout Studios Announces Upcoming Releases For UHF, Phantoms, Point Break, and More

Shout Studios yesterday released a look at its upcoming slate of 4K and Blu-ray disc releases, with a deluxe edition version of "Weird Al" Yankovic's UHF leading the way. A number of movies will see 4K reissues in July from Shout, including Oscar winner The Boy and the Heron, Phantoms (best remembered as that movie where Ben Affleck was the bomb), Dark Angel (with Dolph Lundgren), and House of Gucci. On the Blu-ray side, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is getting a special steelbook release, while Point Break, Natural Born Killers, and more are also sliding onto store shelves from Shout.

The full lineup also includes The Dead Don't Hurt (written and directed by Viggo Mortenssen), Evangelion:3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon a Time, Ali G InDaHouse, Storytelling, and Who's That Girl.

Ali G InDaHouse is one of the home releases to feature Sacha Baron Cohen's inflammatory pre-Borat character, while Storytelling is an indie dramedy from Todd Solondz (Welcome to the Dollhouse) and Who's That Girl is one of the earliest theatrical outings starring Madonna.

The standout release is no doubt UHF, which is getting a 4K release crammed with merch. The movie stars Yankovic as George Newman, "a daydreamer who becomes the manager of a small TV station that's losing money as quickly as it's losing viewers. Before long, he's programming shows like Stanley Spadowski's Clubhouse, Wheel Of Fish, and Raul's Wild Kingdom. But can Channel 62's new popularity save it from sinister forces?"

The UHF bundle, coming to stores on July 2, includes an exclusive 18" x 24" rolled poster of the original theatrical artwork; a second exclusive 18" x 24" rolled poster featuring a new design; two slipcovers; a retro prism sticker; a Smell-O-Vision Sticker Set; a Collectible Fridge Magnet; a Remote Control Stress Relief Collectible; and an enamel pin set.

Both Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Point Break are getting steelbook presentations, while The Boy and the Heron, UHF, Phantoms, and Dark Angel are making their debut on physical 4K. Phantoms and Dark Angel are also giving fans a chance to get a free poster if they order the disc from the Shout Studios page.