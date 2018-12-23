‘Aladdin’ Star Will Smith Shares Holiday Christmas Video

The holidays are officially upon us, and it looks like Will Smith is celebrating in quite a fun way.

The Aladdin and Suicide Squad star recently shared a video of him and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, celebrating Christmas, complete with a pretty extravagant tree. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

2019 will give audiences Smith’s portrayal of Aladdin‘s Genie, as he steps into the iconic role in Disney’s live-action adaptation. While the first look at his iteration was met with an array of responses, it sounds like he will be bringing a unique sensibility to the role.

“The great thing about the role of the Genie is that it’s essentially a hyperbole for who that individual is, for the actor, so it’s a wonderful platform and tapestry for an actor to fill his boots on, and Will Smith is an extrovert and you need an extrovert for Genie,” director Guy Ritchie explained in a recent interview. “So once you find a voice, which takes a while — and it’s funny because one of the things that we noticed because we tested things is that the Robin Williams concern was an issue, and that issue was aberrated almost immediately because the commitment of tone that we went with Will — and Will depicted our interpretation of how the Genie should be, and it’s different from Robin’s.”

“Whenever you’re doing things that are iconic, it’s always terrifying,” Smith echoed. “The question is always: Where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn’t leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character.”

Williams “infused the character with a timeless version of himself,” Smith noted, adding he felt sure he could deliver “something that was an homage to Robin Williams but was musically different. Just the flavor of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete.”

Smith’s take is something he believes will “stand out as unique even in the Disney world,” he said. “There hasn’t been a lot of that hip-hop flavor in Disney history.”

Aladdin will arrive in theaters on May 24, 2019.