‘Aladdin’: First Look at Live-Action Cave of Wonders

The first teaser for Disney’s live-action Aladdin has arrived, and while it might not give away a whole lot, it does put a major set piece on display.

The teaser, which you can check out above, features a fair amount of wide establishing shots, which take audiences into the world of Agrabah. The teaser then pans to the side of a mountain, where an entrance shaped like a tiger head can be seen — signalling the beginning of the Cave of Wonders, which Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) appears to be entering.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans of the original film will remember, the Cave of Wonders is a sort of Tardis-like secret realm, which offers a magnificent amount of artifacts and magical objects for those who are deemed worthy enough. (Hence, the “diamond in the rough” line in the teaser.) The location ends up being where Aladdin finds the Genie’s lamp, something that is set up by the teaser’s final moment.

It appears that the Cave of Wonders is taking on a bit of an aesthetic upgrade, most notably in the fact that the entrance is stationed in the side of a mountain, as opposed to the free-standing thing in the original film. The inside takes on a slightly different style as well, opting for a more blue-colored interior than the golden hues of the original film.

This live-action take on Aladdin will be directed by Guy Ritchie, with Mena Massoud taking on the titular role. According to those involved with the project, Ritchie definitely provides a unique approach to bringing the film into a whole new era.

“He just found beauty in these scenes.” Navid Negahban, who plays the Sultan in the film, said earlier this year. “As the filming went on it really became like a family and Guy was just amazing, finding these little nuances to make it (the film) so much more intense or powerful.”

Aladdin will also star Naomi Scott as Jasmie and Will Smith as the Genie.

What do you think of this first look at Aladdin‘s Cave of Wonders? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disney’s live-action Aladdin is set to hit theaters in May 2019.