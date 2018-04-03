The ‘Aliens’ Life-Size Alien Queen Wall Sculpture Really Ties a Room Together

If you owned this life-size Alien Queen wall sculpture from Hollywood Collectibles Group, where would you put it? It’s clearly aimed at collectors with a lot of disposable income, so we’re picturing it hanging on the walls of a home theater or in a room full of collectibles. However, if you are seriously committed to terrifying your guests, there’s probably a lot of amusing and unexpected places to display it.

Have you decided yet? If so, you’re going to need a whopping $1,599.99 to make your vision a reality. If you’re still with me, the piece measures 37″H x 32″W x 20″D and can be pre-ordered in two limited edition versions. The exclusive version comes with a swappable extended inner jaw for additional display options. It can be pre-ordered here. The standard version can be pre-ordered directly from HGC or from Entertainment Earth. The exclusive version is limited to 100 units and the standard version to 500 worldwide. Shipping is slated for late 2018 / early 2019.

Then again, the discerning Alien fan and collector might be more interested in one of the limited edition life-size Alien heads from CoolProps. Currently you have three options:

• Giger’s Alien Life-Size Head: $1799.99 / 850 pieces – shipping this month

• Alien New Warrior Life-Size Head: $1399.99 / 300 pieces – shipping in November / December 2018

• Xenomorph Life-Size Head: $1199 – shipping in November / December 2018

Regardless of which life-size Alien collectible you choose, you’re definitely going to get a conversation piece out of the deal. However, if the price tags are a little too rich for your blood, you could get a lot of bang for your buck with this life-size, light-up Xenomorph egg and Facehugger prop replica. It will be the focal point of any room you put it in – guaranteed.

