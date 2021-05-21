Almost Famous Getting Newly Remastered 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

✖

Many consider filmmaker Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous to be one of the most authentic representations of the music scene of the '70s, given that he was a young journalist at the time and the film delivers many autobiographical elements, with the 2000 film set to be landing on a newly restored 4K UltraHD Blu-ray. In addition to the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, the film will also be earning a limited-edition Blu-ray release, with both releases not only featuring the theatrical and "Bootleg" cuts of the movie, but also both featuring all-new special features. This new restoration of Almost Famous hits shelves on July 13th.

Per press release, "Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe’s deeply personal and universally entertaining coming-of-age film Almost Famous turns 21 in style, arriving for the first time on 4K Ultra HD in a limited-edition Steelbook, as well as in a new limited-edition Blu-ray in the Paramount Presents line on July 13th from Paramount Home Entertainment. In addition, UMe has compiled multiple iterations of the film’s Grammy Award-winning soundtrack, including a limited-edition Uber Box set arriving July 9th."

“We are extremely proud to revisit Almost Famous with a very special bounty of goodness,” said Cameron Crowe. “For the first time, we’ve created a Deluxe Soundtrack that features nearly every song from the film, along with Nancy Wilson’s wonderfully evocative score. We’re also thrilled to finally preserve both versions of the film, along with a collection of rare new bonus features, on these beautiful new 4K and Blu-ray releases as part of Paramount Presents. Long live physical media!”

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Meticulously remastered from a new 4K film transfer under the supervision of Crowe, Almost Famous is presented in stunning 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10 for ultra-vivid picture quality. The limited-edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook includes both the original theatrical cut (plus access to a digital copy) and the beloved Bootleg cut (aka “Untitled”), along with new bonus content offering a backstage pass into the creative process through a new interview with Crowe, extended scenes, rock-school sessions, a look at the casting and costumes, and more. Previously released bonus content is also included as detailed below:

Filmmaker Focus — Cameron Crowe on Almost Famous — NEW!

Casting & Costumes — NEW!

Rock School — NEW!

Extended Scenes — NEW!

Odds & Sods — NEW!

Audio Commentary with Cameron Crowe and Friends (Bootleg cut)

Intro by Cameron Crowe

The Making of Almost Famous

Interview with Lester Bangs (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Cameron Crowe’s Top Albums of 1973

“Fever Dog” music video

“Loves Comes and Goes” (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Rolling Stone Articles (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

B-Sides (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Cleveland Concert (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

“Small Time Blues”

Stairway (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Script

Theatrical Trailer

Hidden Talent (Unhidden Easter Eggs)

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

About the Limited-Edition Blu-ray:

Almost Famous will also be available in a limited-edition Blu-ray Disc and is — fittingly — Volume #21 in the Paramount Presents line. With collectible packaging featuring a foldout image of the film’s theatrical poster and an interior spread with key movie moments, the release includes the remastered versions of the theatrical cut for the first time on Blu-ray (plus access to a digital copy) and the Bootleg cut, along with the bonus content listed above.

About UMe’s Soundtrack Releases

To complement the 4K Ultra HD and Limited-Edition Blu-ray releases, UMe has compiled multiple iterations of the film’s Grammy Award-winning soundtrack, augmented comprehensively in the limited-edition Uber Box set that encompasses an expanded soundtrack with five CDs, seven 180-gram black vinyl discs, and a brand new 7-inch for Stillwater’s “Fever Dog.” The expanded soundtrack includes songs from The Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell, Led Zeppelin, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Who, and Yes, plus all the songs created for the film’s fictional aspiring rock group Stillwater, most written for the movie by Cameron Crowe, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, and Grammy Award-winning guitarist, Peter Frampton.

The Uber Box includes bonus items such as a 40-page photo book and memoir housed in a film-prop-replica of William Miller’s high-school notebook; the first-ever complete William Miller cover story on Stillwater as a 1973 Rolling Stone newsprint; two replica ticket stubs; and a Stillwater tour poster. Exclusively available only in the Uber Boxset is a Stillwater Cleveland concert poster and a backstage poster; six film-prop-replica backstage passes (some seen throughout the film); three film-prop-replica business cards for Dick Roswell (Stillwater road manager), Lester Bangs (Creem magazine), and Ben Fong-Torres (Rolling Stone magazine); and three photo prints of cast members. Along with the thirteen-disc Uber Deluxe box, Universal is issuing two six-LP editions — one on black vinyl, the other with colored vinyl discs; a five-CD Super Deluxe set including 102 tracks, 36 of them previously unreleased songs; a separate 12-inch vinyl EP with all 6 of Stillwater’s songs; a Record Store Day exclusive with the 7 original demos of the Stillwater songs, five performed by Wilson the other two by Frampton; a two-LP vinyl version of the original soundtrack album; a two-CD Deluxe Edition of the original soundtrack.

Almost Famous hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on July 13th.

Are you adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below!